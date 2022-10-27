© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rick Steves' Art of Europe

Baroque

Season 1 Episode 105 | 55m 16s

In the 1600s and 1700s, the art of "divine" kings and popes—and of revolutionaries and Reformers—tells the story of a Europe in transition. In the Catholic south, Baroque bubbled over with fanciful decoration and exuberant emotion. In the Protestant north, art was more sober and austere. And in France, the excesses of godlike kings gave way to revolution, Napoleon, and cerebral Neoclassicism.

Aired: 09/30/22 | Expires: 12/29/22
Baroque
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Ancient Rome
Watch 55:16
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
Ancient Rome
The Romans gave Europe its first taste of a common culture—and awe-inspiring art.
Episode: S1 E102 | 55:16
The Middle Ages
Watch 55:35
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
The Middle Ages
Europe spent 1000 years in its Middle Ages after Rome fell and rebounded Around A.D. 1000.
Episode: S1 E103 | 55:35
The Modern Age
Watch 55:35
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
The Modern Age
Artists like Van Gogh, Picasso, and Dalí express the complexity of our modern world.
Episode: S1 E106 | 55:35
The Renaissance
Watch 55:36
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
The Renaissance
Around 1400, Europe rediscovered the aesthetics of ancient Greece and Rome.
Episode: S1 E104 | 55:36
Stone Age to Ancient Greece
Watch 55:16
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
Stone Age to Ancient Greece
As the Ice Age glaciers melted, European civilization was born—and with it, so was art.
Episode: S1 E101 | 55:16
Ancient Rome
Watch 55:16
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
Ancient Rome
The Romans gave Europe its first taste of a common culture—and awe-inspiring art.
Episode: S1 E102 | 55:16
The Middle Ages
Watch 55:35
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
The Middle Ages
Europe spent 1000 years in its Middle Ages after Rome fell and rebounded Around A.D. 1000.
Episode: S1 E103 | 55:35
The Modern Age
Watch 55:35
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
The Modern Age
Artists like Van Gogh, Picasso, and Dalí express the complexity of our modern world.
Episode: S1 E106 | 55:35
The Renaissance
Watch 55:36
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
The Renaissance
Around 1400, Europe rediscovered the aesthetics of ancient Greece and Rome.
Episode: S1 E104 | 55:36
Stone Age to Ancient Greece
Watch 55:16
Rick Steves' Art of Europe
Stone Age to Ancient Greece
As the Ice Age glaciers melted, European civilization was born—and with it, so was art.
Episode: S1 E101 | 55:16