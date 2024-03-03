© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

March 3, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 64 | 24m 08s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look at how residents of Mexico City are managing a worsening water crisis. Then, while millions of people around the world struggle to find love, is artificial intelligence a sufficient substitute for the real thing? Plus, history-making performances in both college and professional basketball, from the sport’s biggest stars.

Aired: 03/02/24 | Expires: 04/02/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
