WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
PBS NewsHour

June 30, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 183 | 26m 45s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, devastating Midwestern floods are putting a spotlight on the condition of America’s aging dams. Then, how the sports world is taking on a new opponent: climate change. Plus, the hidden history of the Lavender Scare, when thousands of federal workers were forced out of their jobs just because they were gay.

Aired: 06/29/24 | Expires: 07/30/24
