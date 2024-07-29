© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

July 29, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 212 | 57m 46s

July 29, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 07/28/24 | Expires: 08/28/24
Watch 4:40
PBS NewsHour
Biden proposes Supreme Court term limits, ethics reforms
Biden proposes term limits and ethics code for Supreme Court justices
Clip: S2024 E212 | 4:40
Watch 7:52
PBS NewsHour
Venezuela in political standoff after disputed election
Venezuela in political standoff after both Maduro and opposition claim election victory
Clip: S2024 E212 | 7:52
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
July 28, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 28, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E211 | 26:45
Watch 7:23
PBS NewsHour
What’s behind a decline in doctors going into pediatric care
The causes and consequences of a decline in doctors going into pediatric care
Clip: S2024 E211 | 7:23
Watch 2:13
PBS NewsHour
Wild chimpanzees reveal the medicinal properties of plants
Meet the wild chimpanzees revealing the medicinal properties of plants to researchers
Clip: S2024 E211 | 2:13
Watch 7:33
PBS NewsHour
How the Harris 2024 campaign affects down-ballot races
How the Harris 2024 campaign affects Democratic candidates and ballot initiatives
Clip: S2024 E211 | 7:33
Watch 2:40
PBS NewsHour
How Lois Curtis fought for the rights of disabled Americans
How Lois Curtis paved the way for equal rights for Americans with disabilities
Clip: S2024 E211 | 2:40
Watch 3:28
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israel hits Hezbollah with retaliatory strikes
News Wrap: Israel strikes at Hezbollah in retaliation after Golan Heights attack
Clip: S2024 E211 | 3:28
Watch 6:35
PBS NewsHour
What’s at stake in Venezuela’s crucial presidential election
What to know about Venezuela's high-stakes presidential election
Clip: S2024 E210 | 6:35
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
July 27, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 27, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E210 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
July 28, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 28, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E211 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
July 27, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 27, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E210 | 26:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
July 26, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 26, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E209 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
July 25, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 25, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E208 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
July 24, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 24, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E207 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
July 23, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 23, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E206 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
July 22, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 22, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E205 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
July 21, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 21, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E204 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
July 20, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 20, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E203 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
July 19, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 19, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E202 | 57:46