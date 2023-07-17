July 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
An artist’s Brief But Spectacular take on New York City’s family tomb
July 16, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Global food security concerns reignite as clock ticks down on Ukraine grain deal
News Wrap: Triple-digit temperatures scorch Southern California
As wildfire smoke spreads, millions of Americans lack access to respiratory care
Prison inmates struggle to survive unrelenting heat without air conditioning
July 15, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Rural shortages lead to worsened ambulance deserts and delayed medical care
News Wrap: Forecasters say U.S. heat wave is entering its most intense phase
A look inside the ancient sport of falconry practiced by hunters today
