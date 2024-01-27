© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

PBS NewsHour

January 27, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 28 | 26m 44s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, how a nationwide shortage of special education teachers is affecting students with disabilities and the educators trained to work with them. Then, the changing face of motherhood and professional sports, and the push for paid maternity leave in the United States. Plus, a 14-year-old science phenom talks about his quest to develop a soap that fights skin cancer.

Watch 8:02
PBS NewsHour
What’s driving a shortage of special education teachers
What’s driving a special education teacher shortage and how schools are responding
Clip: S2024 E28 | 8:02
Watch 3:15
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israeli strike reportedly kills Gaza family of 3
News Wrap: Israeli airstrike reportedly kills mother and 2 children in Gaza
Clip: S2024 E28 | 3:15
Watch 6:07
PBS NewsHour
Why pro athletes are pushing for paid maternity leave
Why professional athletes are bolstering the push for paid maternity leave
Clip: S2024 E28 | 6:07
Watch 5:13
PBS NewsHour
14-year-old scientist on fighting skin cancer with soap
14-year-old scientist Heman Bekele on his quest to fight skin cancer with soap
Clip: S2024 E28 | 5:13
Watch 7:13
PBS NewsHour
Astronaut who spent a year in space discusses life on Earth
Astronaut who spent a year in space discusses readjusting to life back on Earth
Clip: S2024 E27 | 7:13
Watch 4:17
PBS NewsHour
Alabama conducts nation’s first execution with nitrogen gas
Alabama carries out nation’s first execution with nitrogen gas
Clip: S2024 E27 | 4:17
Watch 9:36
PBS NewsHour
UN's top court orders Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza
UN's top court orders Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza
Clip: S2024 E27 | 9:36
Watch 10:58
PBS NewsHour
Capehart and Johnson on immigration and the 2024 race
Capehart and Johnson on immigration, Trump's defamation case and the 2024 race
Clip: S2024 E27 | 10:58
Watch 6:28
PBS NewsHour
Trump deploys racist tactics as Biden rematch appears likely
Trump deploys racist tactics as Biden rematch appears likely
Clip: S2024 E27 | 6:28
Watch 3:43
PBS NewsHour
American chemist causes stir in Britain over findings on tea
American chemist causes stir in Britain by suggesting salt can improve cup of tea
Clip: S2024 E27 | 3:43
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E27 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E26 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
January 24, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 24, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E25 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 23, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 23, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E24 | 57:46
PBS NewsHour
THE NEWS / ISRAEL – HAMAS
THE NEWS / ISRAEL – HAMAS
Episode: S2024 E23
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E22 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
January 21, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 21, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E21 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
January 20, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 20, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E20 | 26:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E19 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E18 | 57:46