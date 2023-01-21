January 21, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
California begins recovery efforts as storm damage tops $1 billion
The latest on Peru’s escalating anti-government protests
How an Alaska village’s switch to renewable energy helps local Native economies
News Wrap: President Lula fires Brazil’s top army commander
January 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Republican leading Oversight Committee discusses plans to investigate Biden
U.S. and European nations sending more arms to Ukraine, but not tanks
Brooks and Capehart on the debt ceiling debate and Biden document investigations
COVID casts shadow over Lunar New Year celebrations in China
News Wrap: Protests in Peru demand ouster of president and call for new elections
