PBS NewsHour

January 21, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2023 Episode 21 | 26m 45s

Aired: 01/20/23 | Expires: 02/20/23
California begins recovery as storm damage tops $1 billion
Watch 8:11
PBS NewsHour
California begins recovery efforts as storm damage tops $1 billion
Clip: S2023 E21 | 8:11
The latest on Peru’s escalating anti-government protests
Watch 8:03
PBS NewsHour
The latest on Peru’s escalating anti-government protests
Clip: S2023 E21 | 8:03
Alaska village’s effort to go greener helps local economy
Watch 4:50
PBS NewsHour
How an Alaska village’s switch to renewable energy helps local Native economies
Clip: S2023 E21 | 4:50
News Wrap: President Lula fires Brazil’s top army commander
Watch 2:11
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: President Lula fires Brazil’s top army commander
Clip: S2023 E21 | 2:11
January 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
Episode: S2023 E20 | 56:45
Oversight Committee chair on plans to investigate Biden
Watch 8:19
PBS NewsHour
Republican leading Oversight Committee discusses plans to investigate Biden
Clip: S2023 E20 | 8:19
Western nations sending more arms to Ukraine, but not tanks
Watch 10:15
PBS NewsHour
U.S. and European nations sending more arms to Ukraine, but not tanks
Clip: S2023 E20 | 10:15
Brooks and Capehart on the debt ceiling debate
Watch 10:23
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on the debt ceiling debate and Biden document investigations
Clip: S2023 E20 | 10:23
COVID casts shadow over Lunar New Year celebrations in China
Watch 5:34
PBS NewsHour
COVID casts shadow over Lunar New Year celebrations in China
Clip: S2023 E20 | 5:34
News Wrap: Protests in Peru demand ouster of new president
Watch 3:38
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Protests in Peru demand ouster of president and call for new elections
Clip: S2023 E20 | 3:38
January 19, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 19, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E19 | 57:46
January 18, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
January 18, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E18 | 56:45
January 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E17 | 57:46
January 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
January 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E16 | 56:44
January 15, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
January 15, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E15 | 26:45
January 14, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
January 14, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E14 | 26:44
January 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E13 | 57:46
January 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E12 | 57:46
January 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
January 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E11 | 56:44