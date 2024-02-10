© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
PBS NewsHour

February 10, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 42

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we examine the role that social media and tech companies are playing in the 2024 elections. Then, what a wave of German protests against the rise of the far-right means for the nation and its politics. Plus, how people in the disability community are navigating relationships and finding love.

Aired: 02/09/24
Watch 5:10
PBS NewsHour
What to know about protests against the far-right in Germany
What to know about Germany’s far-right politics and protests against its rise
Clip: S2024 E42 | 5:10
Watch 8:10
PBS NewsHour
The unique challenges of dating with disabilities
The unique challenges of dating and finding love while living with disabilities
Clip: S2024 E42 | 8:10
Watch 6:18
PBS NewsHour
The role of social media companies in the 2024 election
Can social media companies safeguard the 2024 election against misinformation?
Clip: S2024 E42 | 6:18
Watch 2:09
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Palestinians in Rafah brace for Israeli assault
News Wrap: Palestinians in Rafah brace for expected Israeli ground assault
Clip: S2024 E42 | 2:09
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
February 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E41 | 57:46
Watch 7:08
PBS NewsHour
Kwame Alexander discusses his anthology of Black poetry
Kwame Alexander discusses his anthology of Black poetry, 'This Is the Honey'
Clip: S2024 E41 | 7:08
Watch 6:39
PBS NewsHour
Legal case highlights conservatives' attacks on science
Million-dollar legal victory shines light on conservatives' attacks on science
Clip: S2024 E41 | 6:39
Watch 6:27
PBS NewsHour
Father of Palestinian American teen discusses son's death
Father of Palestinian American teen killed in West Bank discusses son's death
Clip: S2024 E41 | 6:27
Watch 6:15
PBS NewsHour
Why governors rejected food assistance program for children
Why some governors turned down a food assistance program for children in their states
Clip: S2024 E41 | 6:15
Watch 5:12
PBS NewsHour
Biden pushes back on criticism of his mental fitness
White House pushes back on special counsel's criticism of Biden's mental fitness
Clip: S2024 E41 | 5:12
