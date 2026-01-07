E11 | Carolina Comeback | Coming Home

Extras
The dilapidated 1890s Victorian house has been restored and the crew is back for a tour.
The HVAC system is connected and tested. The custom wallpaper is hung in the dining room.
This Old House turns their tired, 19th century 2.5 bedroom house, into a 3 generation gem
Take a sneak peek at TOH Detroit in our Web series finale. TOH episodes return March 30.
Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
Though there are plenty of houses in Detroit, the Polks knew at once this was their home.
Go behind the scenes of This Old House Season 37 in Detroit
Meet the amazing city that’s revitalizing its distinctive architectural style
The 36th Season of This Old House renovates a Victorian Shingle-Style home in Belmont, MA
Homes for Our Troops is making Matt DeWitt's home accessible for him and his family.
Jenn goes plant shopping and then helps with landscaping in North Asheville.
Kevin visits a local nonprofit workshop that is fabricating a vanity top for Paula.
Kevin tours restaurants and breweries reopening in Asheville after Hurricane Helene.
Jenn meets with the landscaper in North Asheville to install a retaining wall.
Kevin visits a high school carpentry program that's helping the community after the storm.
Kevin lends a hand in Asheville as the builders install kitchen cabinets.
Kevin lends a hand at the Asheville locations with waterproofing, roofing and framing.
Mark investigates the depth of the damage caused to the chimney by fallen trees.
Meteorologist Stephanie Abrams tells Kevin why the storm dumped so much rain on Asheville.
The crew heads to Asheville, NC to meet five families rebuilding after Hurricane Helene.