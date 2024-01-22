© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Next at the Kennedy Center

A Joni Mitchell Songbook

Season 1 Episode 2 | 55m 39s

The indomitable influence of Joni Mitchell is celebrated with an all-star lineup at the Kennedy Center, led by multi-Grammy Award winner Vince Mendoza and accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra. This one-of-a-kind concert includes performances by Renée Fleming, Lalah Hathaway, Jimmie Herrod, Raul Midón, and Aoife O’Donovan.

Aired: 11/17/22 | Expires: 03/22/24
Renowned jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman performs songs from his new album, where are we.
Ben Folds invites Jacob Collier, Laufey and dodie to perform with the NSO.
Cynthia Erivo enters the New Year in style with a performance of "Nothing Compares 2 U."
Cynthia Erivo and Joaquina Kalukango perform the Fugees’ rendition of "Killing Me Softly."
Cynthia Erivo invites you to a musical New Year's Eve with Ben Platt, Joaquina Kalukango.
