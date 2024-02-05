© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Next at the Kennedy Center

Joshua Redman where are we

Season 2 Episode 5

Renowned jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman performs songs from his new album, where are we, as he explores the myths and realities of life in America. He is accompanied on this journey by soulful vocalist Gabrielle Cavassa and an all-star ensemble featuring Aaron Parks (piano), Joe Sanders (bass), and Brian Blade (drums).

Aired: 04/18/24
Renowned jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman performs songs from his new album, where are we.
Ben Folds invites Jacob Collier, Laufey and dodie to perform with the NSO.
A Powerhouse Performance of 'Nothing Compares 2 U'
Cynthia Erivo enters the New Year in style with a performance of "Nothing Compares 2 U."
Cynthia Erivo, Joaquina Kalukango Sing 'Killing Me Softly'
Cynthia Erivo and Joaquina Kalukango perform the Fugees’ rendition of "Killing Me Softly."
Cynthia Erivo invites you to a musical New Year's Eve with Ben Platt, Joaquina Kalukango.
Cynthia Erivo & Friends: A New Year’s Eve Celebration
Cynthia Erivo invites you to a musical New Year's Eve with Ben Platt, Joaquina Kalukango.
Embracing Duality: Modern Indigenous Culture
Artists with indigenous heritage intertwine tradition with contemporary music and dance.
Martha Redbone Performs 'Garden of Love'
Martha Redbone performs "Garden of Love" on the Kennedy Center’s Rooftop Terrace.
Two-Spirit Performance Artist Ty Defoe Performs 'Hoop Dance'
Two-spirit performance artist Ty Defoe performs "Hoop Dance."
The Halluci Nation Perform in the Skylight Pavilion
Electronic music pioneers The Halluci Nation perform “Stadium Pow Wow" and more.
Next at the Kennedy Center
Ben Folds Presents Declassified
Ben Folds invites Jacob Collier, Laufey and dodie to perform with the NSO.
Episode: S2 E4
Cynthia Erivo & Friends: A New Year’s Eve Celebration
Cynthia Erivo invites you to a musical New Year's Eve with Ben Platt, Joaquina Kalukango.
Embracing Duality: Modern Indigenous Culture
Artists with indigenous heritage intertwine tradition with contemporary music and dance.
Robert Glasper's Black Radio
Robert Glasper invites friends to celebrate boundary-pushing album "Black Radio."
Continuum: Jason Moran & Christian McBride
Jason Moran and Christian McBride perform as they elevate and uphold the jazz tradition.
Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón
Ballet Hispánico explores Evita Perón's life and diverging legacies.
The Roots Residency
Hip Hop legends The Roots perform and reach beyond the stage to mentor, inspire and learn.
A Joni Mitchell Songbook
The timeless work of Joni Mitchell is celebrated with an all-star lineup.
Let My Children Hear Mingus
The Kennedy Center celebrates jazz icon and social activist Charles Mingus at 100.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:05