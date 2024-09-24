© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Next at the Kennedy Center

Episode 1: Snarky Puppy: The Family We Make

Season 3 Episode 1

Grammy Award-winners Snarky Puppy, Silvana Estrada, Gaby Moreno, Silvia Pérez Cruz, and Fuensanta bring the audience to their feet during a sold out show at the Kennedy Center’s Concert Hall honoring Afro-Peruvian icon Susana Baca’s music.

Aired: 10/10/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
Next at the Kennedy Center
Snarky Puppy Preview
Snarky Puppy, Silvana Estrada, Gaby Moreno, Silvia Pérez Cruz, Fuensanta live at the Kennedy Center.
Preview: S3 E1 | 0:30
Watch 5:56
Next at the Kennedy Center
Snarky Puppy Performs "El Mayoral" with Gaby Moreno
Gaby Moreno performs her hit song “El Mayoral” with Grammy Award-winning band Snarky Puppy.
Clip: S3 E1 | 5:56
Watch 5:09
Next at the Kennedy Center
Silvana Estrada performs Susana Baca’s “Negra Presuntuosa” with Snarky Puppy
Silvana Estrada performs Susana Baca’s “Negra Presuntuosa” with Snarky Puppy.
Clip: S3 E1 | 5:09
Watch 0:30
Next at the Kennedy Center
Joshua Redman where are we Preview
Renowned jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman performs songs from his new album, where are we.
Preview: S2 E5 | 0:30
Watch 6:31
Next at the Kennedy Center
"After Minneapolis (face toward mo[u]rning)"
In the days following the murder of George Floyd, Joshua Redman wrote "After Minneapolis."
Clip: S2 E5 | 6:31
Watch 5:08
Next at the Kennedy Center
“Streets of Philadelphia”
See an entirely new interpretation of Bruce Springsteen's "Streets of Philadelphia."
Clip: S2 E5 | 5:08
Watch 9:59
Next at the Kennedy Center
Laufey, dodie, Jacob Collier Deliver 'Wild Mountain Thyme'
Laufey, dodie, and Jacob Collier deliver the ode, "Wild Mountain Thyme."
Clip: S2 E4 | 9:59
Watch 3:34
Next at the Kennedy Center
Jazz Artist Laufey Performs 'From The Start'
Jazz artist, Laufey performs her piece "From the Start" with the NSO.
Clip: S2 E4 | 3:34
Watch 0:30
Next at the Kennedy Center
Ben Folds Presents Declassified - Preview
Ben Folds invites Jacob Collier, Laufey and dodie to perform with the NSO.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 5:11
Next at the Kennedy Center
Cynthia Erivo, Joaquina Kalukango Sing 'Killing Me Softly'
Cynthia Erivo and Joaquina Kalukango perform the Fugees’ rendition of "Killing Me Softly."
Clip: S2 E3 | 5:11
All
  • All
  • Next at the Kennedy Center Season 2
  • Next at the Kennedy Center Season 1
Watch 55:43
Next at the Kennedy Center
Joshua Redman where are we
Renowned jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman performs songs from his new album, where are we.
Episode: S2 E5 | 55:43
Watch 55:43
Next at the Kennedy Center
Ben Folds Presents Declassified
Ben Folds invites Jacob Collier, Laufey and dodie to perform with the NSO.
Episode: S2 E4 | 55:43
Watch 55:09
Next at the Kennedy Center
Cynthia Erivo & Friends: A New Year’s Eve Celebration
Cynthia Erivo invites you to a musical New Year's Eve with Ben Platt, Joaquina Kalukango.
Episode: S2 E3 | 55:09
Watch 55:43
Next at the Kennedy Center
Embracing Duality: Modern Indigenous Culture
Artists with indigenous heritage intertwine tradition with contemporary music and dance.
Episode: S2 E2 | 55:43
Watch 55:30
Next at the Kennedy Center
Robert Glasper's Black Radio
Robert Glasper invites friends to celebrate boundary-pushing album "Black Radio."
Episode: S2 E1 | 55:30
Watch 55:39
Next at the Kennedy Center
Continuum: Jason Moran & Christian McBride
Jason Moran and Christian McBride perform as they elevate and uphold the jazz tradition.
Episode: S1 E5 | 55:39
Watch 1:25:04
Next at the Kennedy Center
Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón
Ballet Hispánico explores Evita Perón's life and diverging legacies.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:25:04
Watch 55:27
Next at the Kennedy Center
The Roots Residency
Hip Hop legends The Roots perform and reach beyond the stage to mentor, inspire and learn.
Episode: S1 E3 | 55:27
Watch 55:39
Next at the Kennedy Center
A Joni Mitchell Songbook
The timeless work of Joni Mitchell is celebrated with an all-star lineup.
Episode: S1 E2 | 55:39
Watch 55:05
Next at the Kennedy Center
Let My Children Hear Mingus
The Kennedy Center celebrates jazz icon and social activist Charles Mingus at 100.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:05