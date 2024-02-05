Ben Folds Presents Declassified

Extras
Renowned jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman performs songs from his new album, where are we.
Ben Folds invites Jacob Collier, Laufey and dodie to perform with the NSO.
Cynthia Erivo enters the New Year in style with a performance of "Nothing Compares 2 U."
Cynthia Erivo and Joaquina Kalukango perform the Fugees’ rendition of "Killing Me Softly."
Cynthia Erivo invites you to a musical New Year's Eve with Ben Platt, Joaquina Kalukango.
Artists with indigenous heritage intertwine tradition with contemporary music and dance.
Martha Redbone performs "Garden of Love" on the Kennedy Center’s Rooftop Terrace.
Two-spirit performance artist Ty Defoe performs "Hoop Dance."
Electronic music pioneers The Halluci Nation perform “Stadium Pow Wow" and more.
Robert Glasper invites friends to celebrate boundary-pushing album "Black Radio."
Jason Moran and Christian McBride perform as they elevate and uphold the jazz tradition.
Ballet Hispánico explores Evita Perón's life and diverging legacies.
Hip Hop legends The Roots perform and reach beyond the stage to mentor, inspire and learn.
The timeless work of Joni Mitchell is celebrated with an all-star lineup.
The Kennedy Center celebrates jazz icon and social activist Charles Mingus at 100.