Hotel Portofino

Episodes
Bella has more immediate worries than her son's prospective marriage.
Signor Danioni worms his way into the Ainsworths' affairs.
Young hotel inhabitants let their hair down; Cecil and Jack shake on a shady sale.
Danioni gives a compromising letter to Bella's husband, and the heirloom goes missing.
Guests and employees become suspects in the missing heirloom investigation.
The mystery of the missing heirloom is resolved.
Bella faces an unexpected and unwelcome return from someone closer to home.
Cecil tries to buy Bella’s affections. Lucian and Constance acknowledge their attraction.
Cecil clashes with local gangsters. Emotions between Lucian and Constance come to a head.
Rose and Alice return to Portofino. Cecil schemes to take control of the Hotel.
Bella schemes to thwart Cecil’s plans to wrestle control of the Hotel away from her.
Extras
Bella must decide whether to accept her no-good husband Cecil back into her life, or not.
Bella’s new friend and design partner meets Cecil upon his unexpected return to the hotel.
Step into the 1920s at the Italian Riviera for drama and mystery in the aftermath of WWI.
