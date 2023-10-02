© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Set in the breathtakingly beautiful Italian seaside town of Portofino during the "Roaring 20s," Season 2 begins in the summer of 1927 as Bella Ainsworth is still devoting all her energy into making Hotel Portofino a success.

Hotel Portofino
Hotel Portofino
Farewells
During the big casino gala, an act of masculine bravado threatens the Hotel’s future.
Episode: S2 E6 | 54:18
Hotel Portofino
Lighten Up!
Bella, Lucian, and others partake in the folly and thrills of the casino’s grand opening.
Clip: S2 E6 | 2:52
Episodes
Hotel Portofino
First Impressions
Bella has more immediate worries than her son's prospective marriage.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:16
Hotel Portofino
Lessons
Signor Danioni worms his way into the Ainsworths' affairs.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:37
Hotel Portofino
Invitations
Young hotel inhabitants let their hair down; Cecil and Jack shake on a shady sale.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:40
Hotel Portofino
Uncoverings
Danioni gives a compromising letter to Bella's husband, and the heirloom goes missing.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:24
Hotel Portofino
Discoveries
Guests and employees become suspects in the missing heirloom investigation.
Episode: S1 E5 | 53:49
Hotel Portofino
Denouements
The mystery of the missing heirloom is resolved.
Episode: S1 E6 | 53:59
Hotel Portofino
Returns
Bella faces an unexpected and unwelcome return from someone closer to home.
Episode: S2 E1 | 52:40
Hotel Portofino
Alliances
Cecil tries to buy Bella’s affections. Lucian and Constance acknowledge their attraction.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:45
Hotel Portofino
Comings Together
Cecil clashes with local gangsters. Emotions between Lucian and Constance come to a head.
Episode: S2 E3 | 52:53
Hotel Portofino
Contortions
Rose and Alice return to Portofino. Cecil schemes to take control of the Hotel.
Episode: S2 E4 | 54:02
Hotel Portofino
Subterfuges
Bella schemes to thwart Cecil’s plans to wrestle control of the Hotel away from her.
Episode: S2 E5 | 53:37
Extras
Hotel Portofino
Extended Trailer
Bella must decide whether to accept her no-good husband Cecil back into her life, or not.
Preview: S2 | 2:33
Hotel Portofino
Hotel Portofino
Hotel Portofino
New Partnerships
Bella’s new friend and design partner meets Cecil upon his unexpected return to the hotel.
Clip: S2 E2 | 2:51
Hotel Portofino
Hotel Portofino
Hotel Portofino
Hotel Portofino
Preview
Step into the 1920s at the Italian Riviera for drama and mystery in the aftermath of WWI.
Preview: S1 | 1:59
Hotel Portofino
Hotel Portofino
