Comings Together

During the big casino gala, an act of masculine bravado threatens the Hotel’s future.
Bella, Lucian, and others partake in the folly and thrills of the casino’s grand opening.
Bella schemes to thwart Cecil’s plans to wrestle control of the Hotel away from her.
Cecil clashes with local gangsters. Emotions between Lucian and Constance come to a head.
Bella’s new friend and design partner meets Cecil upon his unexpected return to the hotel.
Cecil tries to buy Bella’s affections. Lucian and Constance acknowledge their attraction.
Bella faces an unexpected and unwelcome return from someone closer to home.
The mystery of the missing heirloom is resolved.
Guests and employees become suspects in the missing heirloom investigation.
Danioni gives a compromising letter to Bella's husband, and the heirloom goes missing.
Young hotel inhabitants let their hair down; Cecil and Jack shake on a shady sale.
Signor Danioni worms his way into the Ainsworths' affairs.