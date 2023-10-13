Contortions

Rose turns up without warning in Portofino and enlists Constance to bring her closer to Lucian. Alice returns with a ring on her finger and a fiancé in tow. Cecil plots with Danioni to take control of the Hotel and does his best to drive a wedge between Bella and Marco. Gianluca is furious about Lucian’s interference in his plan to smuggle Nish to safety and escape the Fascists’ vengeance.