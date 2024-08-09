© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Firing Line

Joni Ernst

Season 2024 Episode 32 | 26m 46s

Iowa's Joni Ernst — one of the top Republicans in the U.S. Senate — shares her views on standing up to antisemitism and violence against women, the importance of U.S. support for Ukraine and Israel, and why civility still matters in politics.

Aired: 08/08/24
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Frank Bruni
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Raphael Warnock
Raphael Warnock discusses the economy, abortion and other key issues in the upcoming race.
Episode: S2022 E622 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
William Barr
Former Attorney General William Barr denounces Trump's 2024 bid.
Episode: S2022 E621 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Asa Hutchinson
Governor Asa Hutchinson assesses the GOP’s weak performance in the 2022 midterm elections.
Episode: S2022 E620 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Maggie Haberman
Maggie Haberman gives the inside account of interviewing Donald Trump for her biography.
Episode: S2022 E619 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Evan McMullin
Evan McMullin discusses his race against Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
Episode: S2022 E618 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Matthew Continetti
Matthew Continetti discusses the evolution & future of the American conservative movement.
Episode: S2022 E617 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Masih Alinejad
Masih Alinejad calls the protests in Iran a revolution that will bring down the regime.
Episode: S2022 E616 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cori Bush
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) discusses surviving sexual assault as she is out with a memoir.
Episode: S2022 E615 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Oksana Markarova
Ukrainian Amb. to the U.S. Oksana Markarova discusses Russia’s nuclear threats.
Episode: S2022 E614 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jocelyn Benson, Benjamin Ginsberg and David Becker
Jocelyn Benson, Benjamin Ginsberg and David Becker discuss the integrity of American elections.
Episode: S2024 E31 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
James Carville
James Carville discusses how President Biden's decision to step aside has reshaped the election.
Episode: S2024 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Mike Murphy
GOP strategist Mike Murphy says Democrats need to replace President Biden in the 2024 election.
Episode: S2024 E29 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Matt Pottinger
Matt Pottinger says China's cold war against the U.S. is intensifying.
Episode: S2024 E28 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Doris Kearns Goodwin
Doris Kearns Goodwin discusses her new book examining the 1960s through the eyes of her late husband
Episode: S2024 E27 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Edward O’Keefe
Edward O’Keefe discusses his book on the 26th president and the five women who shaped him.
Episode: S2024 E26 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Ritchie Torres
Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) discusses his split with progressives and Trump’s rally in his district.
Episode: S2024 E25 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Dan Senor
Author and podcast host Dan Senor discusses the daring rescue of four Israeli hostages in Gaza.
Episode: S2024 E24 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Firing Line forum: Examining The Electoral College
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be abolished
Episode: S2024 E23 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jonathan Haidt
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Episode: S2024 E22 | 26:46