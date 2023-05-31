© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Firing Line

Glenn Loury

Season 2023 Episode 649 | 26m 46s

Brown economist Glenn Loury says affirmative action and reparations will not solve inequality and defends free speech on college campuses. Loury—who at 33 became Harvard's first Black tenured economics professor—discusses how his views have evolved.

Aired: 06/01/23
