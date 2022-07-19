© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Firing Line

Adam Kinzinger

Season 2022 Episode 528 | 26m 46s

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-IL, one of two Republicans on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, discusses what lawmakers have learned and what questions remain unanswered – as the nation marks the one-year anniversary of that deadly day.

Aired: 01/06/22
Adam Kinzinger
Raphael Warnock
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Raphael Warnock
Raphael Warnock discusses the economy, abortion and other key issues in the upcoming race.
Episode: S2022 E622 | 26:46
William Barr
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
William Barr
Former Attorney General William Barr denounces Trump's 2024 bid.
Episode: S2022 E621 | 26:46
Asa Hutchinson
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Asa Hutchinson
Governor Asa Hutchinson assesses the GOP’s weak performance in the 2022 midterm elections.
Episode: S2022 E620 | 26:46
Maggie Haberman
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Maggie Haberman
Maggie Haberman gives the inside account of interviewing Donald Trump for her biography.
Episode: S2022 E619 | 26:46
Evan McMullin
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Evan McMullin
Evan McMullin discusses his race against Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
Episode: S2022 E618 | 26:46
Matthew Continetti
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Matthew Continetti
Matthew Continetti discusses the evolution & future of the American conservative movement.
Episode: S2022 E617 | 26:46
Masih Alinejad
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Masih Alinejad
Masih Alinejad calls the protests in Iran a revolution that will bring down the regime.
Episode: S2022 E616 | 26:46
Cori Bush
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cori Bush
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) discusses surviving sexual assault as she is out with a memoir.
Episode: S2022 E615 | 26:46
Oksana Markarova
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Oksana Markarova
Ukrainian Amb. to the U.S. Oksana Markarova discusses Russia’s nuclear threats.
Episode: S2022 E614 | 26:46
Iván Duque Márquez
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Iván Duque Márquez
Iván Duque Márquez warns against the rise of left-wing populism in Colombia.
Episode: S2022 E613 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Firing Line Season 2022
  • Firing Line Season 2021
  • Firing Line Season 2020
  • Firing Line Season 2019
  • Firing Line Season 2018
