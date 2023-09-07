© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Evolution Earth

Islands

Season 1 Episode 2 | 55m 26s

Islands are like miniature simplified Earths, where evolution is playing out at super speed right before our eyes. Journey from the Galapagos to the edge of Antarctica to seek out animals responding to our changing planet in extraordinary ways.

Aired: 09/12/23 | Expires: 10/11/23
