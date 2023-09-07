Extras
Forgotten and overlooked, grasslands could hold the key to our planet’s survival.
A momentous occasion as a new Buffalo herd are returned to the Fort Peck Reservation.
Plants are reacting to our changing climate so scientists are looking to soil for answers.
Wildebeest numbers rose after eradicating rinderpest. The Serengeti ecosystem rebounded.
billy barr tells us the lilies emergence is out of sync with the hummingbirds arrival.
Red foxes are moving further north following the encroachment of the tree line.
Reindeer are playing a crucial role in preserving the tundra by eating forest vegetation.
At the planet’s frozen extremes, animals can reveal the changes taking place.
In Senegal, a troop of chimpanzees seek shade in a cave, a behavior never recorded before.
Mylene finds that when temperatures rise, zebra finches can sing to their unhatched eggs.
Remarkable island wildlife reveals insights into our rapidly changing planet.
Animals have a surprising story to tell about our rapidly changing planet.