© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evolution Earth

Ice

Season 1 Episode 4

At the planet’s frozen extremes, shifts in animal movement and behavior reveal vital information about our future world. Examine polar bears in the Arctic, penguins in Antarctica and other animals surviving in icy worlds.

Aired: 09/26/23
Extras
Watch 0:30
Evolution Earth
Episode 5 Preview
Forgotten and overlooked, grasslands could hold the key to our planet’s survival.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 5:45
Evolution Earth
A Herd of Buffalo Are Returned to the Fort Peck Reservation
A momentous occasion as a new Buffalo herd are returned to the Fort Peck Reservation.
Clip: S1 E5 | 5:45
Watch 3:07
Evolution Earth
Scientists Look to Soil for Answers on Climate Change
Plants are reacting to our changing climate so scientists are looking to soil for answers.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:07
Watch 3:16
Evolution Earth
A Growing Number of Wildebeest In the Serengeti
Wildebeest numbers rose after eradicating rinderpest. The Serengeti ecosystem rebounded.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:16
Watch 7:35
Evolution Earth
The Impact of the Broad-tailed Hummingbirds' Migration
billy barr tells us the lilies emergence is out of sync with the hummingbirds arrival.
Clip: S1 E4 | 7:35
Watch 3:19
Evolution Earth
Arctic Foxes Compete with Red Foxes
Red foxes are moving further north following the encroachment of the tree line.
Clip: S1 E4 | 3:19
Watch 7:37
Evolution Earth
Preserving the Tundra with Reindeer
Reindeer are playing a crucial role in preserving the tundra by eating forest vegetation.
Clip: S1 E4 | 7:37
Watch 0:30
Evolution Earth
Episode 4 Preview
At the planet’s frozen extremes, animals can reveal the changes taking place.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Evolution Earth
Episode 3 Preview
In the hottest places, species are going to extraordinary lengths to survive.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 8:02
Evolution Earth
Big City Living For The Nubian Ibex
The ibex are Israel’s newest big city resident with rising desert temperatures.
Clip: S1 E3 | 8:02
Evolution Earth
Grasslands
Forgotten and overlooked, grasslands could hold the key to our planet’s survival.
Episode: S1 E5
Evolution Earth
Heat
In the hottest places, species are going to extraordinary lengths to survive.
Episode: S1 E3
Watch 55:26
Evolution Earth
Islands
Remarkable island wildlife reveals insights into our rapidly changing planet.
Episode: S1 E2 | 55:26
Watch 55:26
Evolution Earth
Earth
Animals have a surprising story to tell about our rapidly changing planet.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:26