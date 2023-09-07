© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Traveling to the far corners of the world, we discover the extraordinary ways animals are adapting to our rapidly changing planet. We witness nature’s remarkable resilience, as our perception of evolution and its potential is forever transformed.

Watch 5:45
Evolution Earth
A Herd of Buffalo Are Returned to the Fort Peck Reservation
A momentous occasion as a new Buffalo herd are returned to the Fort Peck Reservation.
Clip: S1 E5 | 5:45
Watch 3:07
Evolution Earth
Scientists Look to Soil for Answers on Climate Change
Plants are reacting to our changing climate so scientists are looking to soil for answers.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:07
Watch 3:16
Evolution Earth
A Growing Number of Wildebeest In the Serengeti
Wildebeest numbers rose after eradicating rinderpest. The Serengeti ecosystem rebounded.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:16
Episodes
Watch 55:26
Evolution Earth
Earth
Animals have a surprising story to tell about our rapidly changing planet.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:26
Extras
Watch 7:37
Evolution Earth
Preserving the Tundra with Reindeer
Reindeer are playing a crucial role in preserving the tundra by eating forest vegetation.
Clip: S1 E4 | 7:37
Watch 8:02
Evolution Earth
Big City Living For The Nubian Ibex
The ibex are Israel’s newest big city resident with rising desert temperatures.
Clip: S1 E3 | 8:02
Watch 7:35
Evolution Earth
The Impact of the Broad-tailed Hummingbirds' Migration
billy barr tells us the lilies emergence is out of sync with the hummingbirds arrival.
Clip: S1 E4 | 7:35
Watch 8:52
Evolution Earth
How Silver Key Anoles are Adapting to Tropical Hurricanes
Anthony studies how Silver Key anoles keep up with destructive weather.
Clip: S1 E2 | 8:52
Watch 0:30
Evolution Earth
Episode 5 Preview
Forgotten and overlooked, grasslands could hold the key to our planet’s survival.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 10:42
Evolution Earth
The Marine Iguanas' Unusual Shrinking Adaptation
Greg Lewbart is catching marine iguanas to study their unusual shrinking adaptation.
Clip: S1 E1 | 10:42
Watch 0:30
Evolution Earth
Episode 4 Preview
At the planet’s frozen extremes, animals can reveal the changes taking place.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 3:19
Evolution Earth
Arctic Foxes Compete with Red Foxes
Red foxes are moving further north following the encroachment of the tree line.
Clip: S1 E4 | 3:19
Watch 0:30
Evolution Earth
Episode 2 Preview
Remarkable island wildlife reveals insights into our rapidly changing planet.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 3:04
Evolution Earth
How Zanzibar Red Colobus Monkeys Use Charcoal for Survival
Zanzibar red colobus monkeys venture into the human world to find charcoal.
Clip: S1 E2 | 3:04