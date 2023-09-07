Evolution Earth

Episodes
Animals have a surprising story to tell about our rapidly changing planet.
Extras
Reindeer are playing a crucial role in preserving the tundra by eating forest vegetation.
The ibex are Israel’s newest big city resident with rising desert temperatures.
billy barr tells us the lilies emergence is out of sync with the hummingbirds arrival.
Anthony studies how Silver Key anoles keep up with destructive weather.
Forgotten and overlooked, grasslands could hold the key to our planet’s survival.
Greg Lewbart is catching marine iguanas to study their unusual shrinking adaptation.
At the planet’s frozen extremes, animals can reveal the changes taking place.
Red foxes are moving further north following the encroachment of the tree line.
Remarkable island wildlife reveals insights into our rapidly changing planet.
Zanzibar red colobus monkeys venture into the human world to find charcoal.