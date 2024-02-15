© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Doc Martin

"The Doctor is Out"

Season 7 Episode 708 | 46m 20s

Martin finds himself held hostage by Annie Winton, who desperately wants him to save her husband, Jim, who has been recently diagnosed with terminal cancer. Annie insists that there must be something that Martin can do to help. Louisa is very worried about Martin's disappearance, and calls on Morwenna, Janice and Ruth for help. But is it too late for Martin and Louisa to save their marriage?

Aired: 02/29/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 45:58
Doc Martin
Wild West Country
Martin investigates a shooting and a secret bidder buys the Crab and Lobster pub.
Episode: S9 E5 | 45:58
Watch 46:10
Doc Martin
Mysterious Ways
Louisa and Martin are living together again and Portwenn prepares for a wedding.
Episode: S8 E1 | 46:10
Watch 46:25
Doc Martin
S.W.A.L.K
Ruth worries about her forgetfulness, even more so when Martin offers his help.
Episode: S9 E3 | 46:25
Watch 46:25
Doc Martin
The Shock of The New
Martin's GMC report has arrived.
Episode: S9 E2 | 46:25
Watch 46:27
Doc Martin
To The Lighthouse
Martin's medical career remains under scrutiny...
Episode: S9 E1 | 46:27
Watch 46:55
Doc Martin
All My Trials
Martin stops practicing before his hearing, but patients continue to solicit his advice.
Episode: S8 E8 | 46:55
Watch 46:11
Doc Martin
Single White Bevy
Local vet Angela Sim has to consult Martin about a lump in her breast.
Episode: S9 E7 | 46:11
Watch 45:18
Doc Martin
Equilibrium
Martin and Louisa have their first fertility consultation.
Episode: S9 E6 | 45:18
Watch 46:26
Doc Martin
Paint It Black
Martin has his second GMC assessment - mock surgery - and Buddy is missing.
Episode: S9 E4 | 46:26
Watch 46:02
Doc Martin
"Education, Education, Education"
Louisa and Martin have their first therapy session together.
Episode: S7 E704 | 46:02
Watch 45:59
Doc Martin
"Other People's Children"
Dr. Timoney suggests that Louisa and Martin go back to the beginning and plan a date.
Episode: S7 E706 | 45:59
Watch 44:50
Doc Martin
"Control-­‐Alt-­‐Delete"
Penhale wants to ask Janice out but only succeeds in asking her to a group BBQ.
Episode: S7 E705 | 44:50
Watch 1:05:02
Doc Martin
Last Christmas in Portwenn
Leonard decides to show "Doc the Grinch" the magic of Christmas.
Episode: S10 E1009 | 1:05:02
Watch 45:57
Doc Martin
Love Will Set You Free
The news of Martin’s new job offer spreads through Portwenn like wildfire,
Episode: S10 E1007 | 45:57
Watch 45:35
Doc Martin
Return to Sender
Martin and Louisa travel to London, and all does not go smoothly.
Episode: S10 E1006 | 45:35
Watch 45:54
Doc Martin
Our Last Summer
The Ellinghams prepare to leave for London.
Episode: S10 E1008 | 45:54
Watch 45:57
Doc Martin
Everlasting Love
An herbalist sets up shop in the village and an ex-flame arrives on the Doc's doorstep.
Episode: S10 E1004 | 45:57
Watch 45:55
Doc Martin
Fly Me to the Moon
Louisa's father Terry, makes an unannounced visit and receives an exam from Martin.
Episode: S10 E1005 | 45:55
Watch 45:57
Doc Martin
How Long Has This Been Going On?
While checking on a sick sheep farmer, the Doc runs into Stewart James, a past patient.
Episode: S10 E1003 | 45:57