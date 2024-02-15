"Other People's Children"

Extras
Doc Martin Final Season Now Available!
Martin investigates a shooting and a secret bidder buys the Crab and Lobster pub.
Louisa and Martin are living together again and Portwenn prepares for a wedding.
Ruth worries about her forgetfulness, even more so when Martin offers his help.
Martin's GMC report has arrived.
Martin's medical career remains under scrutiny...
Martin stops practicing before his hearing, but patients continue to solicit his advice.
Local vet Angela Sim has to consult Martin about a lump in her breast.
Martin and Louisa have their first fertility consultation.
Martin has his second GMC assessment - mock surgery - and Buddy is missing.
Louisa and Martin have their first therapy session together.
Martin is held hostage by Annie Winton, who desperately wants him to save her husband.
Penhale wants to ask Janice out but only succeeds in asking her to a group BBQ.
Leonard decides to show "Doc the Grinch" the magic of Christmas.
The news of Martin’s new job offer spreads through Portwenn like wildfire,
Martin and Louisa travel to London, and all does not go smoothly.
The Ellinghams prepare to leave for London.
An herbalist sets up shop in the village and an ex-flame arrives on the Doc's doorstep.
Louisa's father Terry, makes an unannounced visit and receives an exam from Martin.
While checking on a sick sheep farmer, the Doc runs into Stewart James, a past patient.