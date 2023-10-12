© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Doc Martin

Love Will Set You Free

Season 10 Episode 1007 | 45m 57s

The news of Martin’s invitation to be the dean of Imperial College spreads through Portwenn like wildfire, before Martin and Louisa have even decided whether he will take the job. Mrs. Tishell and Penhale are crushed, while Morwenna questions what she wants to do with her life. Can the villagers cope with the Ellinghams' ultimate choice?

Aired: 10/11/23
Watch 46:10
Doc Martin
Mysterious Ways
Louisa and Martin are living together again and Portwenn prepares for a wedding.
Episode: S8 E1 | 46:10
Watch 46:11
Doc Martin
Single White Bevy
Local vet Angela Sim has to consult Martin about a lump in her breast.
Episode: S9 E7 | 46:11
Watch 45:18
Doc Martin
Equilibrium
Martin and Louisa have their first fertility consultation.
Episode: S9 E6 | 45:18
Watch 46:26
Doc Martin
Paint It Black
Martin has his second GMC assessment - mock surgery - and Buddy is missing.
Episode: S9 E4 | 46:26
Watch 46:11
Doc Martin
Blade on the Feather
Penhale and Morwenna participate in the annual gig race against another town.
Episode: S8 E7 | 46:11
Watch 46:38
Doc Martin
Accidental Hero
Penhale hosts an open house, James is biting, and Morwenna goes on a getaway with Al.
Episode: S8 E6 | 46:38
Watch 45:35
Doc Martin
From the Mouths of Babes
James is teething and Martin and Louisa are desperate for more sleep.
Episode: S8 E5 | 45:35
Watch 46:32
Doc Martin
Faith
Morwenna's parents make a surprise visit and Louisa starts her new class.
Episode: S8 E4 | 46:32
Watch 46:27
Doc Martin
Farewell, My Lovely
Louisa takes a group of students on a sailing trip. Morwenna and Al throw an event.
Episode: S8 E3 | 46:27
Watch 46:28
Doc Martin
Licence to Practice
Wedding bells are ringing in Portwenn!
Episode: S9 E8 | 46:28
Watch 45:57
Doc Martin
Everlasting Love
An herbalist sets up shop in the village and an ex-flame arrives on the Doc's doorstep.
Episode: S10 E1004 | 45:57
Watch 45:55
Doc Martin
Fly Me to the Moon
Louisa's father Terry, makes an unannounced visit and receives an exam from Martin.
Episode: S10 E1005 | 45:55
Watch 45:57
Doc Martin
How Long Has This Been Going On?
While checking on a sick sheep farmer, the Doc runs into Stewart James, a past patient.
Episode: S10 E1003 | 45:57
Watch 45:56
Doc Martin
One Night Only
The Portwenn surgery has reopened and things aren’t running very smoothly...
Episode: S10 E1002 | 45:56
Watch 45:58
Doc Martin
I Will Survive
Martin is home with kids while Louisa is now the one seeing patients out of the surgery.
Episode: S10 E1001 | 45:58
Watch 45:35
Doc Martin
Return to Sender
Martin and Louisa travel to London, and all does not go smoothly.
Episode: S10 E1006 | 45:35
Watch 46:25
Doc Martin
S.W.A.L.K
Ruth worries about her forgetfulness, even more so when Martin offers his help.
Episode: S9 E3 | 46:25
Watch 46:25
Doc Martin
The Shock of The New
Martin's GMC report has arrived.
Episode: S9 E2 | 46:25
Watch 46:27
Doc Martin
To The Lighthouse
Martin's medical career remains under scrutiny...
Episode: S9 E1 | 46:27