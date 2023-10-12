© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Doc Martin

Fly Me to the Moon

Season 10 Episode 1005 | 45m 55s

Louisa is shocked when her father, Terry, makes an unannounced visit. Terry agrees to let Martin examine him—but that backfires on the Doc, who is now bound by the rules of medical confidentiality. Ruth employs an unconventional method to test Martin's blood phobia, and Bert tries to get a squatter to vacate his trailer park. Guest starring Kenneth Cranham (The Good Karma Hospital).

Aired: 10/11/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 45:58
Doc Martin
Wild West Country
Martin investigates a shooting and a secret bidder buys the Crab and Lobster pub.
Episode: S9 E5 | 45:58
Watch 46:10
Doc Martin
Mysterious Ways
Louisa and Martin are living together again and Portwenn prepares for a wedding.
Episode: S8 E1 | 46:10
Watch 46:25
Doc Martin
S.W.A.L.K
Ruth worries about her forgetfulness, even more so when Martin offers his help.
Episode: S9 E3 | 46:25
Watch 46:25
Doc Martin
The Shock of The New
Martin's GMC report has arrived.
Episode: S9 E2 | 46:25
Watch 46:27
Doc Martin
To The Lighthouse
Martin's medical career remains under scrutiny...
Episode: S9 E1 | 46:27
Watch 46:55
Doc Martin
All My Trials
Martin stops practicing before his hearing, but patients continue to solicit his advice.
Episode: S8 E8 | 46:55
Watch 46:11
Doc Martin
Single White Bevy
Local vet Angela Sim has to consult Martin about a lump in her breast.
Episode: S9 E7 | 46:11
Watch 45:18
Doc Martin
Equilibrium
Martin and Louisa have their first fertility consultation.
Episode: S9 E6 | 45:18
Watch 46:26
Doc Martin
Paint It Black
Martin has his second GMC assessment - mock surgery - and Buddy is missing.
Episode: S9 E4 | 46:26
Watch 46:11
Doc Martin
Blade on the Feather
Penhale and Morwenna participate in the annual gig race against another town.
Episode: S8 E7 | 46:11
All
  • All
  • Doc Martin Season 10
  • Doc Martin Season 9
  • Doc Martin Season 8
Watch 45:57
Doc Martin
Everlasting Love
An herbalist sets up shop in the village and an ex-flame arrives on the Doc's doorstep.
Episode: S10 E1004 | 45:57
Watch 45:57
Doc Martin
How Long Has This Been Going On?
While checking on a sick sheep farmer, the Doc runs into Stewart James, a past patient.
Episode: S10 E1003 | 45:57
Watch 45:56
Doc Martin
One Night Only
The Portwenn surgery has reopened and things aren’t running very smoothly...
Episode: S10 E1002 | 45:56
Watch 45:58
Doc Martin
I Will Survive
Martin is home with kids while Louisa is now the one seeing patients out of the surgery.
Episode: S10 E1001 | 45:58
Watch 45:58
Doc Martin
Wild West Country
Martin investigates a shooting and a secret bidder buys the Crab and Lobster pub.
Episode: S9 E5 | 45:58
Watch 46:10
Doc Martin
Mysterious Ways
Louisa and Martin are living together again and Portwenn prepares for a wedding.
Episode: S8 E1 | 46:10
Watch 46:25
Doc Martin
S.W.A.L.K
Ruth worries about her forgetfulness, even more so when Martin offers his help.
Episode: S9 E3 | 46:25
Watch 46:25
Doc Martin
The Shock of The New
Martin's GMC report has arrived.
Episode: S9 E2 | 46:25
Watch 46:27
Doc Martin
To The Lighthouse
Martin's medical career remains under scrutiny...
Episode: S9 E1 | 46:27
Watch 46:55
Doc Martin
All My Trials
Martin stops practicing before his hearing, but patients continue to solicit his advice.
Episode: S8 E8 | 46:55