The City Club Forum

Remarks from German Marshall Fund's Heather Conley

Season 28 Episode 10 | 56m 46s

At its core, the German Marshall Fund strives to champion democratic values and the transatlantic alliance by strengthening civil society, forging bold and innovative policy ideas, and developing a new generation of leaders to tackle global challenges.

Aired: 12/20/23
The City Club Forum
Not Just a Pipe: Bottled Water's Link to Governmental Distru
For many Americans, water does not get a second thought after pulling their kitchen tap.
Episode: S28 E9 | 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Eric Fingerhut
Eric Fingerhut is the President and CEO of The Jewish Federations of North America.
Episode: S28 E8 | 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Cleveland's College Presidents
Cleveland's college presidents led a conversation about the future of higher education.
Episode: S28 E7 | 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Next Generation of Philanthropy
Alesha Washington has extensive knowledge of public policy in Northeast Ohio.
Episode: S28 E6 | 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Her Excellency Oksana Markarova
Remarks from Her Excellency Oksana Markarova, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States
Episode: S28 E5 | 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Her Excellency Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ambassado
Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason assumed her role to the United States in August 2022.
Episode: S28 E4 | 56:46
The City Club Forum
2023 State of the Great Lakes
Climate change has led to increased rainfall and reduced water quality.
Episode: S28 E3 | 56:44
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Playhouse Square's Craig Hassall
Join us for a conversation between Craig Hassell and Dan Moulthrop.
Episode: S28 E2 | 56:49
The City Club Forum
Ohio Issue 1 Debate: Abortion Rights
Currently, abortion is legal in Ohio before 22 weeks of pregnancy.
Episode: S28 E1 | 56:46
The City Club Forum
Systems Change in the Workforce
Systems change in workforce development is the collective efforts of employers and workers
Episode: S27 E91 | 56:49
