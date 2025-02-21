© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The City Club Forum

Man of Steel: A Conversation with Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves

Season 30 Episode 22 | 56m 46s

Join us at the City Club as we hear from Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves, in conversation with Greater Cleveland Partnership's Baiju Shah on the future of American steel manufacturing and Cleveland-Cliff's impact on economic development here in Northeast Ohio.

Aired: 02/20/25
Extras
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
The Case for Cities
Join us at the City Club as we hear from the book's authors and experts in urban planning.
Episode: S30 E21 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
10 Years of Cleveland's Consent Decree
The City of Cleveland is under a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice.
Episode: S30 E20 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
10 Years of Cleveland's Consent Decree
The consent decree requires the Cleveland Division of Police to reform its policies.
Episode: S30 E19 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Ted Carter, President of The Ohio State University
Join us at the City Club as we hear from OSU President Ted Carter.
Episode: S30 E18 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Innovations in Workforce Development: Highlights from Companies Getting Results
Join the City Club as we hear from a panel of local leadership on how to boost retention.
Episode: S30 E17 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Eliminating Racism, Empowering Women: A Conversation with YWCA USA CEO Margaret Mitchell
Join us as Margaret Mitchell returns to Cleveland and the City Club stage.
Episode: S30 E16 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
15 Years of Transformative Leadership: A Conversation with Esperanza Inc's Victor Ruiz
Join us at the City Club as we reflect on Victor's career at Esperanza, Inc.
Episode: S30 E15 | 56:46
Watch 56:40
The City Club Forum
The Bodies Keep Coming: Dispatches from a Black Trauma Surgeon on Racism, Violence, and How We Heal
Join us at the City Club as we mark 200 years of the Academy of Medicine of Cleveland.
Episode: S30 E14 | 56:40
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Healthy Beginnings: Supporting Maternal and Infant Vitality
The infant mortality rate serves as a key indicator of maternal and infant health.
Episode: S30 E13 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Take Care of Them Like My Own: Faith, Fortitude, and a Surgeon's Fight for Health Justice
Dr. Ala Stanford discusses communities working together to take care of one another.
Episode: S30 E12 | 56:46
All
  • All
  • The City Club Forum Season 30
  • The City Club Forum Season 29
  • The City Club Forum Season 28
  • The City Club Forum Season 27
  • The City Club Forum Season 26
  • The City Club Forum Season 25
  • The City Club Forum Season 24
  • The City Club Forum Season 23
  • The City Club Forum Season 22
  • The City Club Forum Season 21
  • The City Club Forum Season 20
  • The City Club Forum Season 19
  • The City Club Forum Season 18
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
The Case for Cities
Join us at the City Club as we hear from the book's authors and experts in urban planning.
Episode: S30 E21 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
10 Years of Cleveland's Consent Decree
The City of Cleveland is under a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice.
Episode: S30 E20 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
10 Years of Cleveland's Consent Decree
The consent decree requires the Cleveland Division of Police to reform its policies.
Episode: S30 E19 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Ted Carter, President of The Ohio State University
Join us at the City Club as we hear from OSU President Ted Carter.
Episode: S30 E18 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Innovations in Workforce Development: Highlights from Companies Getting Results
Join the City Club as we hear from a panel of local leadership on how to boost retention.
Episode: S30 E17 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Eliminating Racism, Empowering Women: A Conversation with YWCA USA CEO Margaret Mitchell
Join us as Margaret Mitchell returns to Cleveland and the City Club stage.
Episode: S30 E16 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
15 Years of Transformative Leadership: A Conversation with Esperanza Inc's Victor Ruiz
Join us at the City Club as we reflect on Victor's career at Esperanza, Inc.
Episode: S30 E15 | 56:46
Watch 56:40
The City Club Forum
The Bodies Keep Coming: Dispatches from a Black Trauma Surgeon on Racism, Violence, and How We Heal
Join us at the City Club as we mark 200 years of the Academy of Medicine of Cleveland.
Episode: S30 E14 | 56:40
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Healthy Beginnings: Supporting Maternal and Infant Vitality
The infant mortality rate serves as a key indicator of maternal and infant health.
Episode: S30 E13 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Take Care of Them Like My Own: Faith, Fortitude, and a Surgeon's Fight for Health Justice
Dr. Ala Stanford discusses communities working together to take care of one another.
Episode: S30 E12 | 56:46