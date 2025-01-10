© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

15 Years of Transformative Leadership: A Conversation with Esperanza Inc's Victor Ruiz

Season 30 Episode 15 | 56m 46s

Join us at the City Club as we kick off the new year and reflect on Victor's career at Esperanza, Inc., his contributions to Northeast Ohio, and what we all envision for Esperanza’s next 40 years.

Aired: 01/09/25
Watch 56:40
The City Club Forum
The Bodies Keep Coming: Dispatches from a Black Trauma Surgeon on Racism, Violence, and How We Heal
Join us at the City Club as we mark 200 years of the Academy of Medicine of Cleveland.
Episode: S30 E14 | 56:40
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Healthy Beginnings: Supporting Maternal and Infant Vitality
The infant mortality rate serves as a key indicator of maternal and infant health.
Episode: S30 E13 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Take Care of Them Like My Own: Faith, Fortitude, and a Surgeon's Fight for Health Justice
Dr. Ala Stanford discusses communities working together to take care of one another.
Episode: S30 E12 | 56:46
Watch 56:30
The City Club Forum
Celebrating the Soul of Entrepreneurship & Community Leadership
Join us as we close out 2024 with Connie Hill-Johnson and Kevin Johnson.
Episode: S30 E11 | 56:30
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Beth Hammack, President & CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland
Join us at the City Club as we hear from Beth Hammack from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.
Episode: S30 E10 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Leading Through Stories
Stories have the power to transform cultures, organizations, and even entire nations.
Episode: S30 E9 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Legacy of Tamir Rice
Ten years on, we take a moment to remember Tamir Rice.
Episode: S30 E8 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
50 Years of IPM: To Nurture and Affirm Justice, Solidarity, and Peace
Join the City Club, in partnership with IPM, as we hear from Anyang' and Dorothy Nyong'o.
Episode: S30 E7 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Work Ahead for the Next Congress
Congress will have to find a way to work with the administration and across party lines.
Episode: S30 E6 | 56:46
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
Getting Proximate and Local: The State of Free Speech, News, and Access to Information in our Communities
Dale Anglin joins City Club CEO Dan Moulthrop for a conversation about the state of free speech.
Episode: S30 E5 | 56:49
