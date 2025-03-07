© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

Proof of Performance: Assessing the First 50 Days of Trump 2.0

Season 30 Episode 24 | 56m 35s

Join us to hear from regional Republican leaders who threw their support behind the president's campaign. They'll assess the President's performance as he makes his way through his first 100 days and provide their insight and analysis.

Aired: 03/06/25
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
Amplifying the Voices of Black Women, A Project Noir Update
Join us at the City Club as we hear about how Northeast Ohio can become a leader in racial equity.
Episode: S30 E23 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Man of Steel: A Conversation with Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves
Join us at the City Club as we hear from Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves.
Episode: S30 E22 | 56:46
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
The Case for Cities
Join us at the City Club as we hear from the book's authors and experts in urban planning.
Episode: S30 E21 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
10 Years of Cleveland's Consent Decree
The City of Cleveland is under a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice.
Episode: S30 E20 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
10 Years of Cleveland's Consent Decree
The consent decree requires the Cleveland Division of Police to reform its policies.
Episode: S30 E19 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Ted Carter, President of The Ohio State University
Join us at the City Club as we hear from OSU President Ted Carter.
Episode: S30 E18 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Innovations in Workforce Development: Highlights from Companies Getting Results
Join the City Club as we hear from a panel of local leadership on how to boost retention.
Episode: S30 E17 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Eliminating Racism, Empowering Women: A Conversation with YWCA USA CEO Margaret Mitchell
Join us as Margaret Mitchell returns to Cleveland and the City Club stage.
Episode: S30 E16 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
15 Years of Transformative Leadership: A Conversation with Esperanza Inc's Victor Ruiz
Join us at the City Club as we reflect on Victor's career at Esperanza, Inc.
Episode: S30 E15 | 56:46
Watch 56:40
The City Club Forum
The Bodies Keep Coming: Dispatches from a Black Trauma Surgeon on Racism, Violence, and How We Heal
Join us at the City Club as we mark 200 years of the Academy of Medicine of Cleveland.
Episode: S30 E14 | 56:40
