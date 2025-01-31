© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The City Club Forum

Remarks from Ted Carter, President of The Ohio State University

Season 30 Episode 18 | 56m 46s

Join us at the City Club as we hear from OSU President Carter on how he plans to build upon the university's existing strengths and strive for excellence in 21st century higher education.

Aired: 01/30/25
Extras
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Innovations in Workforce Development: Highlights from Companies Getting Results
Join the City Club as we hear from a panel of local leadership on how to boost retention.
Episode: S30 E17 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Eliminating Racism, Empowering Women: A Conversation with YWCA USA CEO Margaret Mitchell
Join us as Margaret Mitchell returns to Cleveland and the City Club stage.
Episode: S30 E16 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
15 Years of Transformative Leadership: A Conversation with Esperanza Inc's Victor Ruiz
Join us at the City Club as we reflect on Victor's career at Esperanza, Inc.
Episode: S30 E15 | 56:46
Watch 56:40
The City Club Forum
The Bodies Keep Coming: Dispatches from a Black Trauma Surgeon on Racism, Violence, and How We Heal
Join us at the City Club as we mark 200 years of the Academy of Medicine of Cleveland.
Episode: S30 E14 | 56:40
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Healthy Beginnings: Supporting Maternal and Infant Vitality
The infant mortality rate serves as a key indicator of maternal and infant health.
Episode: S30 E13 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Take Care of Them Like My Own: Faith, Fortitude, and a Surgeon's Fight for Health Justice
Dr. Ala Stanford discusses communities working together to take care of one another.
Episode: S30 E12 | 56:46
Watch 56:30
The City Club Forum
Celebrating the Soul of Entrepreneurship & Community Leadership
Join us as we close out 2024 with Connie Hill-Johnson and Kevin Johnson.
Episode: S30 E11 | 56:30
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Beth Hammack, President & CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland
Join us at the City Club as we hear from Beth Hammack from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.
Episode: S30 E10 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Leading Through Stories
Stories have the power to transform cultures, organizations, and even entire nations.
Episode: S30 E9 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Legacy of Tamir Rice
Ten years on, we take a moment to remember Tamir Rice.
Episode: S30 E8 | 56:46
All
  • All
  • The City Club Forum Season 30
  • The City Club Forum Season 29
  • The City Club Forum Season 28
  • The City Club Forum Season 27
  • The City Club Forum Season 26
  • The City Club Forum Season 25
  • The City Club Forum Season 24
  • The City Club Forum Season 23
  • The City Club Forum Season 22
  • The City Club Forum Season 21
  • The City Club Forum Season 20
  • The City Club Forum Season 19
  • The City Club Forum Season 18
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Innovations in Workforce Development: Highlights from Companies Getting Results
Join the City Club as we hear from a panel of local leadership on how to boost retention.
Episode: S30 E17 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Eliminating Racism, Empowering Women: A Conversation with YWCA USA CEO Margaret Mitchell
Join us as Margaret Mitchell returns to Cleveland and the City Club stage.
Episode: S30 E16 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
15 Years of Transformative Leadership: A Conversation with Esperanza Inc's Victor Ruiz
Join us at the City Club as we reflect on Victor's career at Esperanza, Inc.
Episode: S30 E15 | 56:46
Watch 56:40
The City Club Forum
The Bodies Keep Coming: Dispatches from a Black Trauma Surgeon on Racism, Violence, and How We Heal
Join us at the City Club as we mark 200 years of the Academy of Medicine of Cleveland.
Episode: S30 E14 | 56:40
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Healthy Beginnings: Supporting Maternal and Infant Vitality
The infant mortality rate serves as a key indicator of maternal and infant health.
Episode: S30 E13 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Take Care of Them Like My Own: Faith, Fortitude, and a Surgeon's Fight for Health Justice
Dr. Ala Stanford discusses communities working together to take care of one another.
Episode: S30 E12 | 56:46
Watch 56:30
The City Club Forum
Celebrating the Soul of Entrepreneurship & Community Leadership
Join us as we close out 2024 with Connie Hill-Johnson and Kevin Johnson.
Episode: S30 E11 | 56:30
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Beth Hammack, President & CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland
Join us at the City Club as we hear from Beth Hammack from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.
Episode: S30 E10 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Leading Through Stories
Stories have the power to transform cultures, organizations, and even entire nations.
Episode: S30 E9 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Legacy of Tamir Rice
Ten years on, we take a moment to remember Tamir Rice.
Episode: S30 E8 | 56:46