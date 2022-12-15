© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth

Season 27 Episode 50 | 56m 46s

What happens when teachers, law enforcement, and other adults in positions of authority are less protective and more punitive with certain kids? Kristin Henning has spent 25 years rep­resenting Black children in Washington, D.C.’s juve­nile courts. During her tenure, she has seen, tried, or supervised the trial of almost every offense in the juvenile code.

Aired: 12/14/22
The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth
GOJO Industries: 75 Years of Ingenuity and Innovation
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
GOJO Industries: 75 Years of Ingenuity and Innovation
Carey Jaros successfully led GOJO Industries during the early days of COVID-19.
Episode: S27 E51 | 56:46
It Takes a Village: Improving Black Infant, Maternal Health
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
It Takes a Village: Improving Black Infant, Maternal Health
Cleveland's infant mortality rate is one of the worst in the nation.
Episode: S27 E45 | 56:46
Remarks from Todd Greene of WorkRise
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Todd Greene of WorkRise
A competitive labor market has given rise to a new era of worker power.
Episode: S27 E44 | 56:46
Coming Out and Coming of Age
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Coming Out and Coming of Age
Growing up can be hard enough. For LGBTQ+ youth, coming out adds to the pressures.
Episode: S27 E43 | 56:46
Passing the Baton: Leadership, Public Education
Watch 55:38
The City Club Forum
Passing the Baton: Leadership, Public Education
A conversation about Cleveland's educational future
Episode: S27 E52 | 55:38
A Conversation with Congresswoman Liz Cheney
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Congresswoman Liz Cheney
Liz Cheney offers her thoughts on the state of the nation and the future of the republic.
Episode: S27 E47 | 56:46
Civil Rights Cold Cases
Watch 55:29
The City Club Forum
Civil Rights Cold Cases
Civil Rights Cold Cases: Uncovering the Restless and Relevant Truth
Episode: S27 E25 | 55:29
Elder Care: Connecting through Imagination, Joy, and Wonder
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Elder Care: Connecting through Imagination, Joy, and Wonder
Elder Care: Connecting through Imagination, Joy, and Wonder
Episode: S27 E24 | 56:46
The Changing Reality of Human Resource Management
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Changing Reality of Human Resource Management
We hear from three seasoned professionals on how they’ve seen their profession evolve.
Episode: S27 E23 | 56:46
Undelivered: The Never-Heard Speeches
Watch 55:36
The City Club Forum
Undelivered: The Never-Heard Speeches
Undelivered: The Never-Heard Speeches That Would Have Rewritten History
Episode: S27 E21 | 55:36
