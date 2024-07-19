© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

The Demise of Manufacturing (and other myths busted)

Season 29 Episode 3 | 56m 46s

Join us as Dr. Ethan Karp, President & CEO of MAGNET, provides a state-of-the-union for manufacturing, addressing the myths and misconceptions that threaten our collective promise and prosperity, while providing a blueprint for the future of our regional economy.

Aired: 07/18/24
