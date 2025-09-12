© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

Before the Movement: The Hidden History of Black Civil Rights

Season 30 Episode 53 | 56m 49s

What if the conventional narrative of the 1960s civil rights era, by its very nature, limits the success, legal achievements, and persistence of Black Americans for generations? In Before the Movement: The Hidden History of Black Civil Rights, author Dylan C. Penningroth maintains that the fight for civil rights didn't begin with famous marches and courtroom cases of the 1960s.

Aired: 09/11/25
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Last Sweet Bite: Stories and Recipes of Culinary Heritage Lost and Found
Join us for a conversation moderated by chef and Marine Corps veteran Ben Bebenroth.
Episode: S30 E52 | 56:46
Watch 59:59
The City Club Forum
In Support of the Rule of Law: A Conversation with American Bar Association President William R. Bay
Join us at the City Club to discuss the rule of law and the importance of judicial independence.
Episode: S30 E51 | 59:59
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno
Senator Moreno sits down with NBC News’ Henry Gomez to discuss the work of the Senate
Episode: S30 E50 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Collaborative Approach to Sexual Violence Prevention
Join us at the City Club as we hear from leaders on the state of sexual violence.
Episode: S30 E49 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Prioritizing Women: Investing in Maternal and Child Health
Anita Zaidi knows that when women and girls can prioritize their own health, everyone benefits.
Episode: S30 E48 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Building Success in Cleveland's Latino Community
Remarks from Jenice Contreras of the Northeast Ohio Hispanic Center For Economic Development
Episode: S30 E47 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
What Leadership Looks Like: Lessons from America’s Mayors
This summer, Mayors from across the country will gather in Cleveland.
Episode: S30 E46 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Investing in Leadership to Build Vibrant, Engaged Communities
Today's public service requires skills for true urban vitality.
Episode: S30 E45 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Harbingers: What January 6 and Charlottesville Reveal About Rising Threats to American Democracy
Tim Heaphy discovered that American democracy was headed toward a reckoning.
Episode: S30 E44 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Democracy's Discontent: Why Are We So Polarized, and What Can We Do About It?
Join us at the City Club for a conversation with Michael Sandel on how to reinvigorate democracy.
Episode: S30 E43 | 56:46
