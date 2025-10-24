© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

The Evolution and Promise of Artificial Intelligence for the Future of Work

Season 30 Episode 59 | 56m 46s

Join us at the City Club as we gather for the fifth annual Deborah Vesy Systems Change Champion Award forum, in partnership with the Deaconess Foundation, to discuss the evolution of AI, the promise of its use in workforce development, and its implications for the future of work.

Aired: 10/23/25
Watch 54:46
The City Club Forum
The Future of Public Media
Join us at the City Club as we hear how stations are adapting in a new era of uncertainty.
Episode: S30 E58 | 54:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Pride, Progress, and Purpose
Join us as we hear from Executive Director Phyllis Seven Harris.
Episode: S30 E57 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Embracing Abundance and the Future of Greater Cleveland
Join us to hear from Baiju Shah, chief executive of the region's chamber of commerce.
Episode: S30 E56 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Dream It - Build It - Grow It
Join us for the forum on entrepreneurship featuring Kumar Arora.
Episode: S30 E55 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Rediscovering Resistance: John Swanson Jacobs and 600,000 Despots
Despots offers a first account of how the enslaved truly viewed the institution of slavery.
Episode: S30 E54 | 56:46
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
Before the Movement: The Hidden History of Black Civil Rights
Author Dylan C. Penningroth says that the fight for civil rights didn't begin with famous marches.
Episode: S30 E53 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Last Sweet Bite: Stories and Recipes of Culinary Heritage Lost and Found
Join us for a conversation moderated by chef and Marine Corps veteran Ben Bebenroth.
Episode: S30 E52 | 56:46
Watch 59:59
The City Club Forum
In Support of the Rule of Law: A Conversation with American Bar Association President William R. Bay
Join us at the City Club to discuss the rule of law and the importance of judicial independence.
Episode: S30 E51 | 59:59
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno
Senator Moreno sits down with NBC News’ Henry Gomez to discuss the work of the Senate
Episode: S30 E50 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Collaborative Approach to Sexual Violence Prevention
Join us at the City Club as we hear from leaders on the state of sexual violence.
Episode: S30 E49 | 56:46
