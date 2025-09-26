© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

Dream It - Build It - Grow It

Season 30 Episode 55 | 56m 46s

Join us for the Burton D. Morgan forum on entrepreneurship, featuring a conversation with Kumar Arora on how we can accelerate growth and success to help shape our communities today.

Aired: 09/25/25
The City Club Forum
Rediscovering Resistance: John Swanson Jacobs and 600,000 Despots
Despots offers a first account of how the enslaved truly viewed the institution of slavery.
Episode: S30 E54 | 56:46
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
Before the Movement: The Hidden History of Black Civil Rights
Author Dylan C. Penningroth says that the fight for civil rights didn't begin with famous marches.
Episode: S30 E53 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Last Sweet Bite: Stories and Recipes of Culinary Heritage Lost and Found
Join us for a conversation moderated by chef and Marine Corps veteran Ben Bebenroth.
Episode: S30 E52 | 56:46
Watch 59:59
The City Club Forum
In Support of the Rule of Law: A Conversation with American Bar Association President William R. Bay
Join us at the City Club to discuss the rule of law and the importance of judicial independence.
Episode: S30 E51 | 59:59
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno
Senator Moreno sits down with NBC News’ Henry Gomez to discuss the work of the Senate
Episode: S30 E50 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Collaborative Approach to Sexual Violence Prevention
Join us at the City Club as we hear from leaders on the state of sexual violence.
Episode: S30 E49 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Prioritizing Women: Investing in Maternal and Child Health
Anita Zaidi knows that when women and girls can prioritize their own health, everyone benefits.
Episode: S30 E48 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Building Success in Cleveland's Latino Community
Remarks from Jenice Contreras of the Northeast Ohio Hispanic Center For Economic Development
Episode: S30 E47 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
What Leadership Looks Like: Lessons from America’s Mayors
This summer, Mayors from across the country will gather in Cleveland.
Episode: S30 E46 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Investing in Leadership to Build Vibrant, Engaged Communities
Today's public service requires skills for true urban vitality.
Episode: S30 E45 | 56:46
