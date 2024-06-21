© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

The Myth That Made Us

Season 28 Episode 37 | 56m 46s

Author Jeff Fuhrer knows the narratives used to shape the economy, and he believes those narratives need to change. Fuhrer is an economist and has been active in economic research for more than three decades--including the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston where he served as Director of Research, Executive Vice President, and Senior Policy Advisor.

Aired: 06/20/24
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Paid Leave For All
A conversation at the City Club of Cleveland about paid leave
Episode: S28 E36 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Derelict Paradise: Homelessness and Urban Development in Cleveland, Ohio
Daniel Kerr talks about his latest book Derelict Paradise at the City Club of Cleveland.
Episode: S28 E35 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Truth About Lethal Means, Suicide Prevention, and Mental Health
Join the City Club in a conversation about suicide prevention and mental health.
Episode: S28 E34 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Power and Artistry: A Conversation with Jazz Legend Terence Blanchard
Terence Blanchard is in Cleveland for an appearance with The Cleveland Orchestra.
Episode: S28 E33 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Attack from Within: How Disinformation is Sabotaging America
Barbara McQuade discusses real, accessible solutions for countering disinformation.
Episode: S28 E32 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
JUST ACTION: How to Challenge Segregation Enacted Under the Color of Law
Just Action co-author Leah Rothstein speaks at the City Club of Cleveland.
Episode: S28 E31 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
When MacKenzie Scott Calls
Four Cleveland nonprofits receive money from billionaire MacKenzie Scott.
Episode: S28 E30 | 56:46
Watch 56:15
The City Club Forum
Fair Chance Housing: Removing Barriers After Incarceration
Yusuf Dahl has been on both sides of the struggle to strengthen America’s vulnerable neighborhoods.
Episode: S28 E29 | 56:15
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Changing Landscape of Arts & Culture in Northeast Ohio
Join the Cit Club for a discussion about Greater Cleveland’s future economic and cultural growth.
Episode: S28 E28 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Paving the Way for Prosperity and Philanthropy
Economic stability in Black families through banking, credit, and entrepreneurship.
Episode: S28 E27 | 56:46
