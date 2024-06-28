© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
The City Club Forum

A Community-Based Approach to Violence Intervention

Season 28 Episode 38 | 56m 46s

Since 2020, Myesha Watkins has led Cleveland Peacemakers Inc. She is a licensed social worker, youth development professional, and violence prevention expert.

Aired: 06/27/24
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Myth That Made Us
Author Jeff Fuhrer knows the narratives used to shape the economy.
Episode: S28 E37 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Paid Leave For All
A conversation at the City Club of Cleveland about paid leave
Episode: S28 E36 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Derelict Paradise: Homelessness and Urban Development in Cleveland, Ohio
Daniel Kerr talks about his latest book Derelict Paradise at the City Club of Cleveland.
Episode: S28 E35 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Truth About Lethal Means, Suicide Prevention, and Mental Health
Join the City Club in a conversation about suicide prevention and mental health.
Episode: S28 E34 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Power and Artistry: A Conversation with Jazz Legend Terence Blanchard
Terence Blanchard is in Cleveland for an appearance with The Cleveland Orchestra.
Episode: S28 E33 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Attack from Within: How Disinformation is Sabotaging America
Barbara McQuade discusses real, accessible solutions for countering disinformation.
Episode: S28 E32 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
JUST ACTION: How to Challenge Segregation Enacted Under the Color of Law
Just Action co-author Leah Rothstein speaks at the City Club of Cleveland.
Episode: S28 E31 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
When MacKenzie Scott Calls
Four Cleveland nonprofits receive money from billionaire MacKenzie Scott.
Episode: S28 E30 | 56:46
Watch 56:15
The City Club Forum
Fair Chance Housing: Removing Barriers After Incarceration
Yusuf Dahl has been on both sides of the struggle to strengthen America’s vulnerable neighborhoods.
Episode: S28 E29 | 56:15
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Changing Landscape of Arts & Culture in Northeast Ohio
Join the Cit Club for a discussion about Greater Cleveland’s future economic and cultural growth.
Episode: S28 E28 | 56:46
All
  • All
  • The City Club Forum Season 28
  • The City Club Forum Season 27
  • The City Club Forum Season 26
  • The City Club Forum Season 25
  • The City Club Forum Season 24
  • The City Club Forum Season 23
  • The City Club Forum Season 22
  • The City Club Forum Season 21
  • The City Club Forum Season 20
  • The City Club Forum Season 19
  • The City Club Forum Season 18
