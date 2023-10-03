© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

My People: Five Decades of Writing About Black Lives

Season 27 Episode 89 | 56m 46s

Since 1935, the Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards remains the only American book prize that recognizes books that have made significant contributions to our understanding of racism and human diversity. Joining us at the City Club is this year's Lifetime Achievement award winner, Charlayne Hunter-Gault, a civil rights icon and a veteran journalist with a remarkable career.

Aired: 10/02/23
Extras
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
The Next Giant Leap: From the Moon to Mars
James Free talks about a long-term presence on the Moon.
Episode: S27 E88 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Leading Cities: Building Democracy and Governing in Ohio
Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval will join us.
Episode: S27 E87 | 56:46
Watch 55:25
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Glenville Tarblooders Coach Ginn
The Glenville Tarblooders entered the Ohio Division IV state championship game.
Episode: S27 E86 | 55:25
Watch 56:15
The City Club Forum
A Changing Nation and the Cost of Progress
Join us for a conversation about racial progress and white supremacy with Wesley Lowery.
Episode: S27 E85 | 56:15
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
State Issue 1
A conversation about putting voting on Issue 1 Aug. 8, changing Ohio's constitution.
Episode: S27 E84 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Future Care: Sensors, Artificial Intelligence and Medicine
Dr. Jag Singh discusses his new book and the future of Artificial Intelligence.
Episode: S27 E83 | 56:46
Watch 56:35
The City Club Forum
Past, Present, and Future of Women’s Basketball in Cleveland
Join the City Club to talk about the evolution of women’s basketball in Cleveland.
Episode: S27 E82 | 56:35
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Ronn Richard Reflects 20 Years at the Cleveland Foundation
Ronn Richard share insights and lessons from his tenure at the Cleveland Foundation.
Episode: S27 E81 | 56:46
Watch 56:24
The City Club Forum
The Next Two Years of K-12 Education Funding
Dr. Howard Fleeter has an extensive background in education funding and policy.
Episode: S27 E80 | 56:24
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Document, Advocate, Empower: Using Science & Medicine to Pre
In March, Physicians for Human Rights named Sam Zarifi as its new Executive Director.
Episode: S27 E79 | 56:46
