The City Club Forum

Remarks from Congressman Greg Landsman

Season 30 Episode 64 | 56m 46s

Join us at the City Club as we hear from Congressman Greg Landsman on the progress made, and work ahead for Ohio's 1st District, and more.

Aired: 12/04/25
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Qubits and Healthcare: Quantum Computing Has Arrived in Cleveland
Join us at the City Club with IBM and Cleveland Clinic to discuss the IBM Quantum System One.
Episode: S30 E63 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
From Band Vans to Sold Out Arenas: A Conversation with The Black Keys' Patrick Carney
Join the City Club as John Panza joins in conversation with Patrick Carney of The Black Keys.
Episode: S30 E62 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Breaking Barriers, Building Futures in Entrepreneurship
Becoming a successful entrepreneur has its own unique set of systemic and structural challenges.
Episode: S30 E61 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
John Lewis: A Life
Join us as Robyn Minter Smyers leads a conversation with biographer David Greenberg.
Episode: S30 E60 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Evolution and Promise of Artificial Intelligence for the Future of Work
Join us at the City Club as we gather to discuss the evolution of AI.
Episode: S30 E59 | 56:46
Watch 54:46
The City Club Forum
The Future of Public Media
Join us at the City Club as we hear how stations are adapting in a new era of uncertainty.
Episode: S30 E58 | 54:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Pride, Progress, and Purpose
Join us as we hear from Executive Director Phyllis Seven Harris.
Episode: S30 E57 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Embracing Abundance and the Future of Greater Cleveland
Join us to hear from Baiju Shah, chief executive of the region's chamber of commerce.
Episode: S30 E56 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Dream It - Build It - Grow It
Join us for the forum on entrepreneurship featuring Kumar Arora.
Episode: S30 E55 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Rediscovering Resistance: John Swanson Jacobs and 600,000 Despots
Despots offers a first account of how the enslaved truly viewed the institution of slavery.
Episode: S30 E54 | 56:46
