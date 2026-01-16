© 2026 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

Faith, Policy, and Influence: A Conversation with the President of the Center for Christian Virtue

Season 31 Episode 2 | 56m 46s

Over the past decade, the Center for Christian Virtue has emerged as one of the most influential nonprofit advocacy organizations in the state of Ohio, notching legislative victories on school choice and building coalitions with state government leaders. Much of this has happened under the leadership of Aaron Baer.

Aired: 01/15/26
The City Club Forum
Rocket Man: Nic Barlage and the Rise of Cleveland
Rock Entertainment Group (REG) is not just Cavs basketball, winning streaks, and league standings.
Episode: S31 E1 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Case for College
What's the case for college these days?
Episode: S30 E69 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2025 State of the Great Lakes
Join us as we mark the 2025 State of the Great Lakes with The Ohio State University's Chris Winslow.
Episode: S30 E68 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Reimagining Nonprofits and Philanthropy
In his latest book, Reimagining Nonprofits and Philanthropy, Vu Le goes where many dare not.
Episode: S30 E67 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Celebrate Ohio Space Week with NASA Astronauts Sunita L. Williams and Doug H. Wheelock!
Join us for an inspiring conversation between two NASA astronauts.
Episode: S30 E66 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Harnessing the Power of AI in the Classroom
Join us at the City Club for a forward-focused discussion on AI as a force multiplier in education.
Episode: S30 E65 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Congressman Greg Landsman
Join us at the City Club as we hear from Congressman Greg Landsman.
Episode: S30 E64 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Qubits and Healthcare: Quantum Computing Has Arrived in Cleveland
Join us at the City Club with IBM and Cleveland Clinic to discuss the IBM Quantum System One.
Episode: S30 E63 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
From Band Vans to Sold Out Arenas: A Conversation with The Black Keys' Patrick Carney
Join the City Club as John Panza joins in conversation with Patrick Carney of The Black Keys.
Episode: S30 E62 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Breaking Barriers, Building Futures in Entrepreneurship
Becoming a successful entrepreneur has its own unique set of systemic and structural challenges.
Episode: S30 E61 | 56:46
