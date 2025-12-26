The Case for College

Extras
Join us as we mark the 2025 State of the Great Lakes with The Ohio State University's Chris Winslow.
In his latest book, Reimagining Nonprofits and Philanthropy, Vu Le goes where many dare not.
Join us for an inspiring conversation between two NASA astronauts.
Join us at the City Club for a forward-focused discussion on AI as a force multiplier in education.
Join us at the City Club as we hear from Congressman Greg Landsman.
Join us at the City Club with IBM and Cleveland Clinic to discuss the IBM Quantum System One.
Join the City Club as John Panza joins in conversation with Patrick Carney of The Black Keys.
Becoming a successful entrepreneur has its own unique set of systemic and structural challenges.
Join us as Robyn Minter Smyers leads a conversation with biographer David Greenberg.
Join us at the City Club as we gather to discuss the evolution of AI.
