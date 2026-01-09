© 2026 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

Rocket Man: Nic Barlage and the Rise of Cleveland

Season 31 Episode 1 | 56m 46s

Rock Entertainment Group (REG) is not just Cavs basketball, winning streaks, and league standings. It's a company that also aims to give back, serve as a community asset, and demonstrate true leadership in shaping Cleveland's rise.

Aired: 01/08/26
The City Club Forum
The Case for College
What's the case for college these days?
Episode: S30 E69 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2025 State of the Great Lakes
Join us as we mark the 2025 State of the Great Lakes with The Ohio State University's Chris Winslow.
Episode: S30 E68 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Reimagining Nonprofits and Philanthropy
In his latest book, Reimagining Nonprofits and Philanthropy, Vu Le goes where many dare not.
Episode: S30 E67 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Celebrate Ohio Space Week with NASA Astronauts Sunita L. Williams and Doug H. Wheelock!
Join us for an inspiring conversation between two NASA astronauts.
Episode: S30 E66 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Harnessing the Power of AI in the Classroom
Join us at the City Club for a forward-focused discussion on AI as a force multiplier in education.
Episode: S30 E65 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Congressman Greg Landsman
Join us at the City Club as we hear from Congressman Greg Landsman.
Episode: S30 E64 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Qubits and Healthcare: Quantum Computing Has Arrived in Cleveland
Join us at the City Club with IBM and Cleveland Clinic to discuss the IBM Quantum System One.
Episode: S30 E63 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
From Band Vans to Sold Out Arenas: A Conversation with The Black Keys' Patrick Carney
Join the City Club as John Panza joins in conversation with Patrick Carney of The Black Keys.
Episode: S30 E62 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Breaking Barriers, Building Futures in Entrepreneurship
Becoming a successful entrepreneur has its own unique set of systemic and structural challenges.
Episode: S30 E61 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
John Lewis: A Life
Join us as Robyn Minter Smyers leads a conversation with biographer David Greenberg.
Episode: S30 E60 | 56:46
