WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
The City Club Forum

Enforcing Civil Rights in Schools Today

Season 29 Episode 7 | 56m 46s

Join us at the City Club as we hear from Assistant Secretary Lhamon on the current priorities for the Office for Civil Rights.

Aired: 08/15/24
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2024 State of the Great Lakes
Freshwater is one of Earth's most precious resources.
Episode: S29 E6 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The New Landscape of the 2024 Presidential Race
President Biden's decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential contest has changed the race.
Episode: S29 E5 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Who's Next? Inside Cybercrime--the World's Most Profitable Business
Join the City Club as we explore the current cyber threat landscape.
Episode: S29 E4 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Demise of Manufacturing (and other myths busted)
Join us as Dr. Ethan Karp, President & CEO of MAGNET.
Episode: S29 E3 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
An Inclusive Path to a Greener Future
The EPA's support of Growth Opportunity Partners (Growth Opps) could change its future.
Episode: S29 E2 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Morelle McCane vs. The World
Morelle McCane is the first female boxer to qualify for the Olympic Games from Cleveland.
Episode: S29 E1 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Community-Based Approach to Violence Intervention
Since 2020, Myesha Watkins has led Cleveland Peacemakers Inc.
Episode: S28 E38 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Myth That Made Us
Author Jeff Fuhrer knows the narratives used to shape the economy.
Episode: S28 E37 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Paid Leave For All
A conversation at the City Club of Cleveland about paid leave
Episode: S28 E36 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Derelict Paradise: Homelessness and Urban Development in Cleveland, Ohio
Daniel Kerr talks about his latest book Derelict Paradise at the City Club of Cleveland.
Episode: S28 E35 | 56:46
