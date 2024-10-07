© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

2024 State of the Schools

Season 30 Episode 2 | 56m 46s

Join the City Club for the annual State of the Schools address featuring CEO Dr. Warren G. Morgan where he will speak about his priorities and progress after his first year leading the schools. Dr. Morgan became CEO of Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Ohio’s third-largest school district, in July 2023.

Aired: 10/06/24
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Aging Out of the Foster Care System
Join the City Club as we hear from local leadership on how to improve outcomes for youth.
Episode: S30 E1 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History
A Conversation with Ned Blackhawk, Anisfield-Wolf Book Award Winner in Nonfiction.
Episode: S29 E13 | 56:46
Watch 56:24
The City Club Forum
What’s At Stake? Examining Taxation in Ohio and the Nation
As we head into the November election, tax policy is undoubtedly a top issue for many voters.
Episode: S29 E12 | 56:24
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Understanding the CMSD School Levy
This November, Cleveland voters will decide on a proposed school levy.
Episode: S29 E11 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from James Zogby, President of the Arab American Institute
James Zogby co-founded the Arab American Institute.
Episode: S29 E10 | 56:46
Watch 56:35
The City Club Forum
Artificial Intelligence in the Workforce
Join the City Club as we hear from experts in AI in the workforce.
Episode: S29 E9 | 56:35
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Shaping the Success of The Circle
In 2023, Kate Borders was named President of University Circle Inc.
Episode: S29 E8 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Enforcing Civil Rights in Schools Today
Join us at the City Club as we hear from Assistant Secretary Lhamon.
Episode: S29 E7 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2024 State of the Great Lakes
Freshwater is one of Earth's most precious resources.
Episode: S29 E6 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The New Landscape of the 2024 Presidential Race
President Biden's decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential contest has changed the race.
Episode: S29 E5 | 56:46
