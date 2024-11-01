© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

Getting Proximate and Local: The State of Free Speech, News, and Access to Information in our Communities

Season 30 Episode 5 | 56m 49s

As part of the City Club's 2024 Annual Meeting, and at a moment when voters prepare for one of the most consequential elections in a generation, Anglin joins City Club CEO Dan Moulthrop for a conversation about the state of free speech, the news industry, and access to information across our communities.

Aired: 10/31/24
Watch 56:35
The City Club Forum
2024 Election: Ohio Supreme Court Candidate Forum
We invite you to join the City Club for a FREE candidate forum led by Statehouse News Bureau.
Episode: S30 E4 | 56:35
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Ted Carter, President of The Ohio State University
Join us at the City Club as we hear from The Ohio State University President Ted Carter.
Episode: S30 E3 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2024 State of the Schools
Join the City Club for the annual State of the Schools address featuring CEO Dr. Warren G. Morgan.
Episode: S30 E2 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Aging Out of the Foster Care System
Join the City Club as we hear from local leadership on how to improve outcomes for youth.
Episode: S30 E1 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History
A Conversation with Ned Blackhawk, Anisfield-Wolf Book Award Winner in Nonfiction.
Episode: S29 E13 | 56:46
Watch 56:24
The City Club Forum
What’s At Stake? Examining Taxation in Ohio and the Nation
As we head into the November election, tax policy is undoubtedly a top issue for many voters.
Episode: S29 E12 | 56:24
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Understanding the CMSD School Levy
This November, Cleveland voters will decide on a proposed school levy.
Episode: S29 E11 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from James Zogby, President of the Arab American Institute
James Zogby co-founded the Arab American Institute.
Episode: S29 E10 | 56:46
Watch 56:35
The City Club Forum
Artificial Intelligence in the Workforce
Join the City Club as we hear from experts in AI in the workforce.
Episode: S29 E9 | 56:35
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Shaping the Success of The Circle
In 2023, Kate Borders was named President of University Circle Inc.
Episode: S29 E8 | 56:46
