The City Club Forum

A Path to an Inclusive Economy

Season 28 Episode 14 | 56m 46s

What would a truly inclusive economy look like? Imagine it--a community where everyone can put their gifts and talents to work and build their dreams. Despite the rhetoric about the American Dream, for many in our community, real, tangible obstacles stand in the way of access to economic opportunity. There are stakes here for the whole community.

Aired: 01/18/24
