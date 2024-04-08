© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

Inspiring the Next Generation of Space Explorers and Scientists!

Season 28 Episode 26 | 56m 46s

On Monday, April 8th, the City of Cleveland will be in the path of totality of a total solar eclipse. With this once-in-a-lifetime celestial event comes an unprecedented opportunity to tap into humankind’s curiosity about what lies beyond our Earth’s limits. The promise of space exploration and discovering the unknown has inspired youth and grown-ups alike for generations.

Aired: 04/07/24
