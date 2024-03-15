© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The City Club Forum

A Conversation with Justice Janet C. Protasiewicz

Season 28 Episode 22 | 55m 30s

The state of Wisconsin has firmly established itself as a battleground state: Four of the six past presidential elections have been decided by fewer than 23,000 votes, and the political stakes have never been higher. Yet, the state's politics echo many that we see here in Ohio, right down to a tense dispute over Wisconsin's Republican-drawn legislative maps, which were overturned in December.

Aired: 03/14/24
Extras
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2024 High School Debate Championship
The City Club of Cleveland hosts the annual High School Debate Championship.
Episode: S28 E21 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Future for American Theatre
Five small to midsize theatre companies came together in Spring 2023 to share resources.
Episode: S28 E20 | 56:46
Watch 52:47
The City Club Forum
Cleveland, The Reforested City
Over the last 50 years, Cleveland has lost about half its tree canopy.
Episode: S28 E19 | 52:47
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Combating Gun Violence in America
Steven Dettelbach over sees the federal agency charged with protecting the public.
Episode: S28 E18 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with MetroHealth's Dr. Airica Steed
The MetroHealth System aims to redefine healthcare and go beyond medical treatment.
Episode: S28 E17 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Propelling the Region and Its People Forward
The Center for Community Solutions (CCS) has a new President & CEO - Emily Campbell.
Episode: S28 E16 | 56:46
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
A Closer Look at U.S. Foreign Policy and Diplomacy
Though headlines are dominated by the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel.
Episode: S28 E15 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Path to an Inclusive Economy
What would a truly inclusive economy look like?
Episode: S28 E14 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Future of the Community Development Ecosystem
Tania Menesse became President & CEO of Cleveland Neighborhood Progress in 2020.
Episode: S28 E13 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2023 State of Downtown
A recent report released by Downtown Cleveland revealed significant population increases.
Episode: S28 E12 | 56:46
All
  • All
  • The City Club Forum Season 28
  • The City Club Forum Season 27
  • The City Club Forum Season 26
  • The City Club Forum Season 25
  • The City Club Forum Season 24
  • The City Club Forum Season 23
  • The City Club Forum Season 22
  • The City Club Forum Season 21
  • The City Club Forum Season 20
  • The City Club Forum Season 19
  • The City Club Forum Season 18
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2024 High School Debate Championship
The City Club of Cleveland hosts the annual High School Debate Championship.
Episode: S28 E21 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Future for American Theatre
Five small to midsize theatre companies came together in Spring 2023 to share resources.
Episode: S28 E20 | 56:46
Watch 52:47
The City Club Forum
Cleveland, The Reforested City
Over the last 50 years, Cleveland has lost about half its tree canopy.
Episode: S28 E19 | 52:47
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Combating Gun Violence in America
Steven Dettelbach over sees the federal agency charged with protecting the public.
Episode: S28 E18 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with MetroHealth's Dr. Airica Steed
The MetroHealth System aims to redefine healthcare and go beyond medical treatment.
Episode: S28 E17 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Propelling the Region and Its People Forward
The Center for Community Solutions (CCS) has a new President & CEO - Emily Campbell.
Episode: S28 E16 | 56:46
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
A Closer Look at U.S. Foreign Policy and Diplomacy
Though headlines are dominated by the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel.
Episode: S28 E15 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Path to an Inclusive Economy
What would a truly inclusive economy look like?
Episode: S28 E14 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Future of the Community Development Ecosystem
Tania Menesse became President & CEO of Cleveland Neighborhood Progress in 2020.
Episode: S28 E13 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2023 State of Downtown
A recent report released by Downtown Cleveland revealed significant population increases.
Episode: S28 E12 | 56:46